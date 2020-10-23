Google Adds Shopping Features For Advertisers & Searchers

Google has added a bunch of features to Google Ads and Shopping right before the holiday shopping season. Features like price tracking, price comparison and other features around shoppings getting a good price on what they want to buy. Plus, features for advertisers to highlight promotions, sales and insights.

Here are the searcher focused features including the price tracking features.

Google will show you if you got a good deal:

Google will let you track a price and get alerts if it goes lower:

Google also added new ways to compare prices from different merchants online:

On the advertiser front, Google is enabling promotions to all U.S. retailers and will be significantly easier to use for the holidays. These promotions will also show in more areas including free listings and ads in the Shopping tab, Google Images (mobile-only) and local inventory ads on search.

Google will also show new insights, performance reports, in the Google Ads editor. It will show auction insights, like impression and outranking share, to show how you’re performing in specific product categories compared to others.

I am pretty excited for the price tracking feature.

Forum discussion at Twitter.