Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algo Updates, Title Link Doc, Continuous Scroll, Knowledge Panel Updates & More

This week, we covered yet another Google search ranking algorithm update this past weekend. Some of the tracking tools went nuts this week, but I think it might be related to the UI changes Google rolled out, I am not sure. Google released new help docs on titles and snippets, with a new term named title link. Google responded to the crawled, not indexed errors saying it is a reporting delay. Google is rolling out on the mobile search results what they are calling continuous scrolling. Google is testing 3D rotating images in the search snippets. Google has a new design on desktop for knowledge panels and is also rolling out knowledge panels for podcasts. Google performance report has been updated for news/good page experience data. Google rich results report may show more errors for job postings. Google said it does not rank sites that use a popular WordPress theme worse in search. Google said basic SEO does not mean it is easier SEO. And Google said SEO is all about not requiring search engines to read your mind. Bing is testing a light bulb to expand search result snippet details. Google is testing customized query based search suggest footers. Google is displaying two local screened ads and scrollable local reviews. Microsoft Advertising updated its smart pages website builder. Peter Norvig, a 20 year Google vet, who leads R&D at Google and also was the director of search quality for some point, is stepping back from Google. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

