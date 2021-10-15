Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google launched what they are calling continuous scrolling in the mobile search results, you may see it now. Google may have done a search ranking update this week, but I think the tools were triggered by the numerous user interface changes. Google said links from reporting tools do not impact rankings, I guess generally. Microsoft released more features for its website builder tool named Smart Pages. Peter Norvig from Google is stepping back from his duties at Google. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Rolling Out Continuous Scroll On Mobile Search Results
Google announced yesterday that it is rolling out what they are calling "continuous scrolling" on the mobile search results. Google is not calling it infinite scroll, because the scroll does not infinitely scroll, it should stop after page four or so - but nevertheless there is a continuous scroll being rolled out on mobile.
- Was There A Google Search Update This Week? Mixed Signals Maybe Triggered From UI Changes?
Over the past few days the Google search tracking tools, some of them, showed huge spikes in changes in the Google search results. Some did not, many did. The chatter didn't really match the spikes. So many are asking me if there was an update? I am note sure, I think the tools may have been triggered by some UI changes.
- Peter Norvig Scales Back From Google To Join Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute
Peter Norvig, a 20-year Google vet, Google R&D director and former director of search quality at Google, is scaling back from his Google work to join Stanford's Human-Centered AI Institute as a Distinguished Education Fellow.
- Google: Links From Reporting Tools Do Not Impact Rankings
Do links from reporting tools, like similar sites checker and SEO report generation sites, impact your site in Google Search? The answer is no, according to John Mueller of Google.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Algo Updates, Title Link Doc, Continuous Scroll, Knowledge Panel Updates & More
This week, we covered yet another Google search ranking algorithm update this past weekend. Some of the tracking tools went nuts this week, but I think it might be related to the UI changes Google rolled out, I am not sure...
- Microsoft Advertising Smart Pages Website Builder
Microsoft announced back in February a website builder tool named Smart Pages and it recently also added support for "standalone mode" and analytics and Bing Place integration.
- Google G Logo Made Of Post-it Notes With Messages For Educators
Google posted a photo of a G super logo the other day on Instagram. It is a bunch of Post-it notes that make up the Google logo but also each note contains a thank you message to educators.
