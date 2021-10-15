Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google launched what they are calling continuous scrolling in the mobile search results, you may see it now. Google may have done a search ranking update this week, but I think the tools were triggered by the numerous user interface changes. Google said links from reporting tools do not impact rankings, I guess generally. Microsoft released more features for its website builder tool named Smart Pages. Peter Norvig from Google is stepping back from his duties at Google. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap today.

