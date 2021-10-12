Google Displaying Two Local Screened Ads & Scrollable Local Reviews

Ben Fisher spotted Google showing not just one local based screened ad but two screened ads in the local listings. And Andy Simpson spotted Google showing a scrollable reviews carousel in the local pack (that last one is not 100% new).

Here is a screenshot where Ben Fisher posted on Twitter that he spotted two local screened ads. He said "On Android, search "Car Accident Lawyer New York" - you will see 2 LSA Ads, scroll down to the GMB list, click more businesses, now you will see TWO LSA Google Screened ads!"

I think that is new. What is partially new is how Andy Simpson responded, saying he spotted reviews you can scroll through in a carousel. That we spotted in December 2019 but not in a local results listing, but rather in a local knowledge panel for a single business listing. Here is Andy's screencast of it:

