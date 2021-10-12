Google Displaying Two Local Screened Ads & Scrollable Local Reviews

Oct 12, 2021 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story
Share This
 

Ben Fisher spotted Google showing not just one local based screened ad but two screened ads in the local listings. And Andy Simpson spotted Google showing a scrollable reviews carousel in the local pack (that last one is not 100% new).

Here is a screenshot where Ben Fisher posted on Twitter that he spotted two local screened ads. He said "On Android, search "Car Accident Lawyer New York" - you will see 2 LSA Ads, scroll down to the GMB list, click more businesses, now you will see TWO LSA Google Screened ads!"

I think that is new. What is partially new is how Andy Simpson responded, saying he spotted reviews you can scroll through in a carousel. That we spotted in December 2019 but not in a local results listing, but rather in a local knowledge panel for a single business listing. Here is Andy's screencast of it:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 11, 2021
 
blog comments powered by Disqus