Microsoft Advertising Smart Pages Website Builder

Microsoft announced back in February a website builder tool named Smart Pages and it recently also added support for "standalone mode" and analytics and Bing Place integration.

In short, standalone-mode is a way of using Smart Pages without having to pay anything with Microsoft Advertising. Microsoft said you can use "Smart Page without the additional social and advertising tools that Digital Marketing Center provides."

Microsoft also announced analytics for Smart Pages where you will be able to track important metrics like page views and clicks to see how people are using your site.

Bing Places integration has been added to Smart Pages, you can now create a Smart Page directly from your Bing Places account. Plus, searchers viewing your business on Bing Places will be able to go directly to your Smart Page site.

