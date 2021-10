It looks like Google is testing in the Google Suggest autocompletion a dynamic query based footer. Based on some queries, Google will customize the footer of the autocompletion drop down, to show a Google logo that represents the query.

@medicomkim shared some screenshots with me of this in action on Twitter but I cannot replicate.

Query: [buddism]

Query: [islam]

I wonder how many different queries can generate how many different dynamic Google footers?

Forum discussion at Twitter.