Bing Tests Light Bulb On Search Results That Expand Snippet

Microsoft Bing is testing a light bulb icon on the right side of the search result snippets that when clicked on, open up more details about that page including an mage, URL, title, topics on the page and much more. You can also see a section to explore more on the topic from that page.

I personally can't seem to replicate this but Punit on Twitter shared a couple of screenshots of this in action (click to enlarge):

Here is the tweet:

We've seen a variation of this with an arrow and less graphical a while back.

Forum discussion at Twitter.