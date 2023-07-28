Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Cooling But Chatter Heated, AI Reviews, TLDs, Programmatic SEO, UI Changes, Bing Dark, Local, Earnings & More

This week, we noticed that many, but not all, of the Google rank tracking tools were cooling, but then later this week, the SEO chatter heated up. Google Merchant Center says AI-generated reviews are spam. John, Gary, and Martin spoke about TLDs and domains for Google SEO. John Mueller called programmatic SEO a fancy banner for spam. He also said just because Google removes your title from your title link doesn’t mean you should. Google is testing more visual search results again. Google is testing comparison sites boxes and lists, and interfaces. Bing now has dark mode for Bing Search and Bing Chat. Google Ads performance max upgrade tool is out for dynamic search ads. Google Merchant Center launched collections. Google Business Profiles moved the appointment link to the booking section. Google also updated the food ordering settings in Google Business Profiles. Google Business Profiles messaging has a new away mode setting. Google Business Profiles is testing automated FAQs features. Google and Microsoft reported earnings, and I dug into their ad business. And I posted part two of my interview with Fabrice Canel on generative AI content and IndexNow. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!