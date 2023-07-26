Google Ads Performance Max Upgrade Tool Now Available For Dynamic Search Ads (DSA)

Google announced that the self-upgrade tool for "upgrading" your Google Ads to Performance Max campaigns is now available for Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) campaigns and Google Display campaigns.

Dan Taylor, the Vice President, Global Ads at Google, wrote on Twitter, "Search and Display advertisers continue to see new opportunity through Google's Performance Max, and now can more easily upgrade their campaigns."

Google wrote, "By upgrading to Performance Max, you’ll be able to use new features like inventory-aware ad serving. It makes sure your out-of-stock pages don’t serve with Search ads by automatically factoring in your product inventory–with no work required on your end. Google AI in Performance Max will also use your campaign’s creative assets as a helpful signal to find more converting search queries. This is especially beneficial if your landing pages have sparse or minimal content."

Google Ads will start the process of automatically "upgrading" accounts to Performance Max for Local campaigns. Automatic upgrades will gradually progress and finish in September for most advertisers. As a note, performance max campaigns has been available to all advertisers since November 2021 and a beta launched October 2020. Google started this process with auto-upgrading accounts to Performance Max for Smart Shopping campaigns in July.

Eligible advertisers can use our tool via the recommendations page to follow an easy and guided process to self-upgrade single-channel Dynamic Search Ads to Performance Max.

For more details, see this help page.

