Dark Mode Now Rolling Out On Bing Search & Bing Chat

As we expected, Bing Chat and Bing Search both now support dark mode. There is a new "dark" setting under the "appearance" section of the settings menu at the top right of the page to turn it on or off.

Jordi Ribas from Microsoft posted about it on Twitter yesterday, he wrote, "We are starting to roll out desktop dark mode for Bing over the next few days. We heard the requests for dark mode and are excited for everyone to experience this feature in Bing Search and Chat."

As we reported a week ago and then before that, back in mid-May, we knew Microsoft was working on bringing dark mode to Bing for some time. It is now finally rolling out.

Here is the setting:

Here is what it looks like in Bing Chat:

And here is what it looks like in Bing Search:

If you do not see it yet, you should soon, so check back later...

