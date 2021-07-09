Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Customer Support Scams, How Google Ranks, Machine Learning Spam & Bing Multimedia Ads

We had a bit of a breather this week with the July 4th weekend and a bit of a slower news week. I did post a recap of the past month of Google SEO and webmaster topics, it was a big month. Google reminded us to include customer support methods on our own websites, is this a sign Google may crack down on these types of scams? Google’s Gary Illyes described how Google does ranking, it was interesting to listen to. Google said for the most obvious search spam, it uses machine learning to tackle it. Google said the HTTPS ranking boost is somewhat independent of the page experience update. Google said if your content goes viral, it is normal for it to gain spammy links, don’t worry about it. Google said try not to link all your pages to all your pages. Google said sometimes there is simply no SEO solution for your ranking issues. There has been a spike of complaints about soft 404 errors in Google Search again, Google has changed how it handles this detection. Google Shopping will soon require only one form of contact information, which is down from two forms. Microsoft Advertising launched multimedia ads in Bing Search. Google AdSense now supports anchor ads on wider screen formats. Google Search is testing sticky footers on mobile. Google is also testing again removing the breadcrumbs from the snippets. And Bing has this weird thing where it grays out the search results when you hover over the page selectors. Be safe and thanks for watching! And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

