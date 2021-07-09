Daily Search Forum Recap: July 9, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google changes how it handles soft 404 detection and now does it based on device type, so you may see weirdness in Search Console there from about a month ago. Google will use your HTTPS ranking boost independently of the other page experience update signals. Google Merchant Center will relax its contact information requirements next month. And more including my weekly recap video. Have a great and safe weekend all!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Customer Support Scams, How Google Ranks, Machine Learning Spam & Bing Multimedia Ads
We had a bit of a breather this week with the July 4th weekend and a bit of a slower news week. I did post a recap of the past month of Google SEO and webmaster topics, it was a big month...
- Google Changed How It Handles Soft 404s Detection - Mobile vs Desktop
John Mueller said in this morning's video that Google has changed how it handles soft 404 detection saying it looks at desktop vs mobile differently but in Search Console only reports what it shows in mobile and not on desktop. So if Google sees your mobile site showing a soft 404 for a specific page, it will label it as such but the desktop site might still show up in the search results for that page. John said this is new and kind of surprised him when he heard it.
- Google Tests Again Removing Full URLs and Breadcrumbs From Snippets
Google is once again testing just showing the domain name of the search result snippet and not the full URL or breadcrumb of that snippet. I saw several people notice this test this week notice this both on the mobile and desktop search results. Google has tested this in the past.
- Google: HTTPS Ranking Boost Even With Other Poor Page Experience Signals
Darcy Burk asked John Mueller of Google if you still get the HTTPS ranking boost if you have HTTPS, but all your other page experience signals are poor. So your core web vitals are horrid but your URLs are over HTTPS, do you lose out on the HTTPS ranking boost which is part of the page experience update?
- Some SEOs Disavow The Disavow Tool
Google has a disavow tool, a tool that reluctantly launched in 2012 that lets you tell Google which links you don't want them to count that are pointing to your site. It turns out, there are a number of SEOs that end up disavowing their disavow tool - which has no impact on anything - but it is done.
- Google Shopping Now Only Requires One Form Of Contact Information
Google said that starting in August 2021 it will change its insufficient contact information policy in the Google Merchant Center guidelines from having two forms of contact information, to only one form of contact information on your site.
- Doogler Bandana
A couple of years ago I posted a photo of a Google dog, a Doogler, wearing a Doogler bandana. Well, I found a new Doogler bandana on Instagram the other day.
