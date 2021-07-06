Google AdSense Anchor Ads Wider Screens Support

Google Adsense announced that anchor ads, the AdSense ads that stick to the top or bottom of the page as you scroll, now are supported on wider screens. Google launched anchor ads on AdSense in 2013 and has expanded its features over the years.

Google said "Anchor ads now support a larger range of screen sizes. For sites that have anchors turned on, anchor ads will soon start to appear on wider screens such as desktop. Our experiments show that anchor ads perform well on wider screens."

Anchor ads will begin to show on wider screens after July 19, 2021.

Google said if you do not want anchor ads on your wider screens, you can turn this option off using the new "Wide screen" control in your Auto ads settings.

As a reminder; AdSense anchor ads stick to the edge of the user's screen and Google says they are easily dismissible. These ads mainly serve on mobile but can appear on desktop too. They appear at the top of the user's screen unless we determine that this would negatively affect the user experience, in which case we show them at the bottom. When shown at the top, anchor ads only appear after the user has scrolled down far enough, so that they never cover your site's branding or navigation.

