Microsoft Advertising Multimedia Ads In Bing Search

Microsoft announced that it has launched new multimedia ads that can appear in the Bing Search results. These multimedia ads are pretty graphical and filled with real images. Microsoft said these ads use your own images, headlines, and descriptions "with the power of machine-learning technology, to deliver the best attention grabbing large visual."

Here is what these ads look like:

Microsoft said that these multimedia ads will be prominently featured on the right rail (right side of the search results) or in the mainline at the top of the search results pages. Microsoft said there will only be one Multimedia Ad on a page, for only one advertiser at a time.

To setup of Multimedia Ads in Microsoft Advertising, it is similar to setting up Responsive Search Ads. Here are the steps to set these up:

From the collapsible menu on the left, select All campaigns, then Ads & extensions, then Ads.

Select Create ad, and then select a standard ad group in a search campaign. For Ad type, select Multimedia ad.

Enter the short and long headlines. Headlines are the most prominent text that appears in your ad, so you should make the most out of the available characters. Microsoft requires multiple headlines so the ad can flexibly display across a variety of publishers and placements.

Enter the ad text. This text will appear below or adjacent to your ad's long or short headline depending on the ad placement.

Enter your business name.

Enter your landing page URL in the Final URL box.

Select Add images. Choose an existing image or upload a new one. At least one image is required. The ad's imagery and overall appearance adjust responsively so it can blend in across a variety of publishers and placements.

Select Save.

