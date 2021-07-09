Google Shopping Now Only Requires One Form Of Contact Information

Google said that starting in August 2021 it will change its insufficient contact information policy in the Google Merchant Center guidelines from having two forms of contact information, to only one form of contact information on your site.

Previously, Google merchants were required to provide two out of three types of contact information on their website. These forms of contact include a telephone number, physical address, and/or email address.

Now, Google merchants are required to list a minimum of one piece of contact information on their site. They can choose what type of information they include – it could be a "contact us" form or a link to their business profile on social media, Google gave as an example.

Under the guidelines it reads "Accurate contact information. Your website must display sufficient and accurate contact information, including a telephone number, physical address and/or email. Make sure that your site provides users with at least two out of the three types of contact information listed above. Note that a contact form does not suffice." That "two out of three" is changing to "one out of three" I guess.

