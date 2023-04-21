Search News Buzz Video Recap: New Google Search Engine, Magi, April Reviews Update, Page Experience, Helpful Content, FAQs & Generative AI Ads

What a busy week, we had Google confirm it is working on an all-new search engine that uses AI and Bard. There is no ETA for when that will go live, but in the coming months, we will see more minor updates to Google Search to embed AI throughout; this is code-named Magi. Google’s April 2023 reviews update saw some tremors this week, and it is probably almost done rolling out. Google has changed its guidance for what is considered helpful content, adding a section for page experience. Meanwhile, Google removed a bunch of old “retired” ranking systems from its help documentation. Google is dropping the page experience report, the mobile usability report, and the mobile-friendly test from Google Search Console. FAQ-rich results are showing up a lot less often in the mobile results. Google launched the Reader Revenue Manager in Google’s publisher center and a new Subscribed content report in Search Console for paywalled content. Google expanded its shipping and return search snippet details and added a new Search Console report for them. Google’s Gary Illyes spoke about what to do if your site drops for a single keyword. Google said do not let Google index your internal search result pages, especially if they return no results. GoogleOther is a new Googlebot that Google launched this week. Google Bard drafts are more diverse, and Bing Chat has nicer math formula formatting. Bing Chat will soon be able to process book-sized documents. I posted numerous polls on search marketers' use of generative AI, like ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard. There is a bug with the Google Business Profile Manager listings. Google showed off generative AI within Google Ads performance max. Google Ads is looking to surface more search term data to advertisers. Google AdSense has this lingering zero-clicks bug. Google Search is testing color swatches for product grids and pricing overlays for product image thumbnails in the search snippets. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

