Google Search Tests Color Swatch For Product Grid Results

Google Search is testing adding a color swatch to the product grid layout in its search results. Google is showing colors in small boxes and a "+ more" label if there are more colors to choose from for that product.

This was spotted by both Brian Freiesleben on Twitter and Saad AK on Twitter - here is one of those screenshots:

Here are more screenshots:

Google > Mobile



I saw colored squares on a product listing.



I haven't seen these before.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/dk7P6MNqIr â€” Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) April 11, 2023

Google is now testing displaying product colors in organic shopping results when a product has multiple color options.



Would be a smart move to make sure your data feeds and/or product structured data have this. Eye catching and could influence CTR. pic.twitter.com/hq5vgWOQLA â€” Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) April 14, 2023

As an FYI, I was unable to replicate this when I wrote this up.

