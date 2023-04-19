Google Search Tests Color Swatch For Product Grid Results

Apr 19, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Search is testing adding a color swatch to the product grid layout in its search results. Google is showing colors in small boxes and a "+ more" label if there are more colors to choose from for that product.

This was spotted by both Brian Freiesleben on Twitter and Saad AK on Twitter - here is one of those screenshots:

Google Product Grid Color Options Swatch

Here are more screenshots:

As an FYI, I was unable to replicate this when I wrote this up.

