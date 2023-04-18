Google Expands Return / Shipping Details In Search Results & New Search Console Reporting

Google announced that it can now show expanded shipping and return information in the Google search results snippets. Google also added new Search Console reporting to help merchants debug these shipping and return structured data elements.

The funny thing is that we saw these being tested and added several months ago and now Google said it is officially supported. Google wrote, "Google Search can already display product pricing, now your products will be eligible to display Shipping and Return information on Google Search in the US and in more countries soon."

Here is the screenshot Google shared of this:

Here is what we saw last July of this in the Google Search results:

Google also added new Search Console reports to help you monitor, debug and fix the structured data required to enable the display of these shipping and return information. "If your products don't have shipping and return information or the shipping and return information was added incorrectly, you'll receive warnings in the Merchant Listings report and via email notifications," Google wrote.

Here is what that report looks like:

There are two ways to get these snippets to show in Google Search:

(1) Add structured data markup to your product pages.

(2) Submit this information through Google Merchant Center.

Don't forget, a while back Google had this shopping experience scorecard data feed or some other data from a Google Merchant Center feed around shipping and return details.

Google did add new return policy information to the Product structured data documentation with this announcement. This whole section is new:

Forum discussion at Twitter.