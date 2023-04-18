Bing Chat To Be Able To Process Book Size Documents

Bing Chat may soon be able to process book-size documents, not just a page or two of a PDF of web site, but a whole book. Mikhail Parakhin, the CEO of Bing, said this on Twitter the other day.

Mikhail wrote, "Currently it reads from the beginning up to (by now fairly large) context size. Soon we will be releasing the sliding-window-like processing that would allow operations (summarization, etc.) even on book-size documents. By the way, doesn't have to be a PDF - any document."

This would likely be handled by the Edge sidebar feature with Bing Chat, powered by Open AI's ChatGPT.

Here are those tweets:

There is no specific ETA for this feature, but with everything moving so fast in this space, it might be sooner than you think.

