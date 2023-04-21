Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has removed several ranking algorithm updates from its documented ranking systems page, including the page experience update - were they never really algorithm updates? Google showed off generative AI for Google Ads Performance Max internally. Google AdSense has this scary zero click bug. Google has a box named "lives affected" for horrific events. Bing has a transparent toggle for images in search. And I ranted a bit on my weekly SEO video recap - you might want to listen and watch this week's video.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.