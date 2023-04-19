Google Business Profile Manager Search & Dashboard Bug Hiding Businesses

There is reportedly a confirmed bug with the Google Business Profile Manager where some business profiles are not showing up in the list. This can happen even when you search for the business you know you can access otherwise.

There are reports of this issue in the Local Search Forum where Jason Brown confirmed the issue and wrote, "There is a bug where business profiles are disappearing from the dashboard. This is promising that they are not being removed from Google."

Joy Hawkins added, "We noticed this as well today. Searching in the dashboard doesn't return a listing you manage, even though you still have access to it. You can still get to it by selecting the location group and then manually finding it in the list. I just raised the issue to Google - must be a bug."

So if you go to your Google Business Profile manager and can't find what you are looking for, you are not alone. Not that you can do much to edit there anymore, instead most controls have been moved to web search and Google Maps. Note, there was a bug like this a year ago.

