Poll: How Often Search Marketers Are Using ChatGPT, Bing Chat & Google Bard vs Traditional Search

I find myself going back to traditional search over asking AI-based search for answers, and I was curious if I am alone or not. So I created a number of polls on Twitter asking if search marketers are using AI-search or traditional search more and if so, are they using ChatGPT, Bing Chat or Google Bard.

In this poll, I asked which do you use more; traditional search (i.e. Google/Bing) or AI chat (i.e. ChatGPT, Bard, Bing Chat)?

I poll received over 1,000 responses and showed that most of you are using traditional search more than you are using AI Chat. 83% are using traditional search and 17% are using AI chat more. I know this does not mean that you are not using both traditional and AI chat at the same time, but still, I wanted to gauge this somehow.

Here is that poll:

Which do you use more; traditional search (i.e. Google/Bing) or AI chat (i.e. ChatGPT, Bard, Bing Chat)?

Then I broke it down by how often you use ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Google Bard. Yes, I know currently, Google Bard is only open to US and UK regions, and Bing Chat requires you to go through a waitlist and use Edge, so that obviously limits the usage. But I was surprised to see how many search marketers are using ChatGPT daily.

Here are these polls:

ChatGPT usage is pretty spread out in this poll with over 800 votes:

How often do you use ChatGPT?

Bing Chat does not seem to get as much usage, with almost 1,000 votes:

How often do you use Bing Chat?

Google Bard even less and with almost 850 votes:

How often do you use Google Bard?

All these polls had a nice number of responses form SEOs, PPCs and search marketers. Yes, I know that SEMs are not the real world but the poll was aimed at search marketers.

