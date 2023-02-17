Search News Buzz Video Recap: Big Google Search Update, Google Ads Bug, New Link Best Practices & More On Bing AI Search

What a week, we had another big unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Google Ads had a pretty massive bug with campaign disapprovals and suspensions. Google published a new SEO link best practices. Google has implied its guidelines on policy circumvention for web spam. Google organized its sitemaps documentation. Bug publishers are super concerned with the new AI-powered search features from Bing and Google. Did you know Microsoft Bing's codename is Sydney? Microsoft Bing’s terms of service for this new AI are concerning some as well. An SEO poll says that most people don’t think Microsoft will gain too much market share. Microsoft posted that 71% thumbs upped its new AI results, but there is work to be done, Microsoft said. Google Ads released version 13 of its API. Google Ads added a quick campaign setting button, which the PPC industry love. Google My Business insights API is going away fully this coming Monday. Google said 301 redirects 1 to 1 close matches even if they are in different languages. Google said using a CDN as a bot interstitial is not a great idea. Google also wants CDNs to stop using 404s and 403s to reduce Googlebot crawl rates. Google is testing a new user interface to show the search menu bar in mobile search. And this SEO on Reddit has his company fly him around to post photos locally to social media; he is a legend, according to some. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

