Daily Search Forum Recap: February 17, 2023

FYI, the volatility picked up with that Google search ranking update I reported about a couple of days ago. Google is testing a new mobile search interface where the search menu is on the left side in an overlay. Google says stop using 403s or 404s to reduce Googlebot crawling. Google said not all Googlebots render the page. Google is testing knowledge panels that scroll and expand. Bing is testing an animated more menu. Plus, I posted my weekly SEO video recap - it goes down the rabbit hole of AI search and EEEAT.
What a week, we had another big unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update. Google Ads had a pretty massive bug with campaign disapprovals and suspensions. Google published a new SEO link best practices. Google has implied its guidelines...
Gary Illyes posted a new blog post on the Google Search Central site asking all of you to stop using 403 and 404 server status codes to reduce the crawl rate of Googlebot. He said they have seen an uptick in the number of sites and CDNs doing this and they need to cut it out.
John Mueller of Google said not all Googlebots use the same rendering engine, in fact, not all Googlebots need to do rendering John added. So while the main desktop and mobile Google search crawlers, the main Googlebots, do rendering and render JavaScript pretty well, not all the Googlebots do or need to.
Several months ago, Google tested displaying a left-hand sidebar filter on the desktop search interface. Google is doing something similar on mobile search, but now they are tucking the search menu items, video, images, maps, etc., in a left bar menu.
Did you see the scrollable and expandable features in some user experiences with the Google Search knowledge panel and answer boxes?Well, here are examples of both - I am not sure if they are new, for some reason, I don't think they are - but I don't think I've covered it before.
Microsoft Bing has added a "more" button on some featured snippets in the mobile search interface. When you click on the more button, there is this brief and subtle animation that opens up more details from the site.
Okay, this is fake but I found it funny. Mike Ryan shared on Twitter these Google looking, Googley, dungeons. One looks even to be made of large lego.
