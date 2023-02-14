Google Ads Gains Quick Campaign Settings Button

Google Ads seems to be rolling out a small but yet powerful icon in the campaigns listing where you can quickly open up the settings for the campaign without clicking through numerous screens.

This was spotted first by Sophie Logan on Twitter last week who said, "My first time seeing a 'Setting' icon next to Campaigns in Google Ads. It opens up a 'Settings' screen for that Campaign"

Here is her screenshot:

PPCers and advertisers appreciate this small but useful button. Here is some of the feedback:

adding in how much I like this addition, kudos to @GoogleAds and @adsliaison https://t.co/Lgh2DQvMKp — Greg (@PPCGreg) February 6, 2023

Not seeing it here yet, but that'd be a great change! Getting to campaign settings is frustrating. — Harrison Jack Hepp (@HarrisonJHepp) February 6, 2023

I can go on, but overall, this little icon is praised by advertisers and may save you all a bunch of time over a month or a year.

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at Twitter.