All The Google Announcements From Search On 2022

We had another Google Search On event yesterday and in case you missed it or you simply do not want to read through a lot of fluff, here is the short version. Note, I am pretty sure we covered tests of all of these announcements in the past at this site, so everything should look familiar.

Again, this is the quick format version, since I did a longer version at Search Engine Land.

Multisearch expanding to 70 languages, from just English.

Multisearch near me launching finally for English/US

Google Lens translate overlay much cleaner now

Google iOS app adds shortcuts

Google Search autocomplete with tappable query builder and richer results

Google Search adds filters to the search tools bar

New ways to explore Google Maps on your phone

More visual knowledge panels

Explore as you scroll to roll out

The discussions and forums feature also

Machine translated local and international news

About this result displays personalization for search results (mostly shopping)

Search with the word "shop" where Google will refine the query to be more shopping focused

Shop the look in Google Search

What's trending in shopping

3D product support expands with new tools and support for 3D images

Buying guides expands

Page insights with shopping details, where Google overlays search information in Chrome

Personalized results based on brand or department preferences (this is pretty interesting)

New shopping filters (dynamic filters) for better refinements of your shopping queries

Google Discover with more shopping and style features

Here is the replay of the event if you want to watch it or read about it here.

Here is the 9 minute version:

Here is a summary based on Google's tweets:

With multisearch, you can take a pic *and* ask a question to get the look you want or fix something. 🤯 We're bringing this new way to search to 70+ languages. And soon, you'll be able to add "near me" to your image to find what you're looking for nearby. #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/RHxRQm42EU — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

What you love about Translating with Lens is now even better. 💡



With major advancements in AI, translated text appears seamlessly integrated, as if it was part of the original picture. Turning text… into context! #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/N8YySv87z1 — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

We’re introducing new ways to explore information on Google. 🔎 When you want to dig deeper, simply tap to add and remove topics to zoom in and out… and follow your curiosity wherever it takes you. #SearchOn — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

If you’re visiting a new place, it can be hard to figure out what's worth exploring. Soon on @GoogleMaps, you’ll be able to get the vibe of a neighborhood at a glance with photos and videos of the most popular spots coming to life on your map. #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/jr7UogG7hB — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Immersive view in @GoogleMaps is a new way to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant and venue will be like — and even feel like you’re right there. It uses advances in computer vision and AI to fuse together billions of Street View images. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/oNhphv1KkB — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

We’ve all been there… a food craving you can’t get off your mind. In the coming months you can search for a specific dish, like "soup dumplings near me," and quickly see what local restaurants offer it, with pictures and reviews — satisfying that craving in no time. #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/E1oDdk3S0z — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

When you search with the word “shop” followed by whatever you’re looking for, you’ll now see a visual display of products, from a wide array of retailers and brands. Try it on any product — from “shop fall jackets” to “shop halloween dog costumes.” #SearchOn — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Before you “add to cart,” check out every angle. 📸With 3D shopping, you’ll be able to see 360° spins of more products that you’re searching for on Google, starting this fall with sneakers. 🛍👟 #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/QEysuGrqBX — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Looking to make more sustainable food choices? 🥦🥕🫘 When you search for certain recipes like “bean recipes” or “broccoli chicken,” you’ll soon be able to compare how sustainable your options are, thanks to ingredient-level emissions info from the United Nations. #SearchOn pic.twitter.com/VruEdefVge — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Early next year, you'll also be able to opt into alerts if new results appear, so you can quickly request their removal. So you can have peace of mind that we’re helping your personal information stay just that… personal. — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

“About this result” is expanding to help you easily see if results are personalized or not & access controls to manage, including turning personal results off. This will also help anyone understand not all Google Search results are personalized. More: https://t.co/IZ0qdnjObi pic.twitter.com/KGmfy8B3mu — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) September 28, 2022

The tool is available from the Google app and the web beginning today, in the US for English to start (we’re looking to expand the tool globally in the future). Click the three dots next to any result to open the “About this results” panel, then use the “Remove result” option... pic.twitter.com/1WqRWaHtfB — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) September 28, 2022

At #SearchOn, we shared how we’re getting closer to making search experiences that reflect how people naturally make sense of the world. Here's a closer look at our latest updates. https://t.co/vAusqwekLE — Google (@Google) September 28, 2022

Note: Google removed some tweets, but I kept them because you can see the text portion of those tweets.

