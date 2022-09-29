All The Google Announcements From Search On 2022

Sep 29, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We had another Google Search On event yesterday and in case you missed it or you simply do not want to read through a lot of fluff, here is the short version. Note, I am pretty sure we covered tests of all of these announcements in the past at this site, so everything should look familiar.

Again, this is the quick format version, since I did a longer version at Search Engine Land.

  • Multisearch expanding to 70 languages, from just English.
  • Multisearch near me launching finally for English/US
  • Google Lens translate overlay much cleaner now
  • Google iOS app adds shortcuts
  • Google Search autocomplete with tappable query builder and richer results
  • Google Search adds filters to the search tools bar
  • New ways to explore Google Maps on your phone
  • More visual knowledge panels
  • Explore as you scroll to roll out
  • The discussions and forums feature also
  • Machine translated local and international news
  • About this result displays personalization for search results (mostly shopping)
  • Search with the word "shop" where Google will refine the query to be more shopping focused
  • Shop the look in Google Search
  • What's trending in shopping
  • 3D product support expands with new tools and support for 3D images
  • Buying guides expands
  • Page insights with shopping details, where Google overlays search information in Chrome
  • Personalized results based on brand or department preferences (this is pretty interesting)
  • New shopping filters (dynamic filters) for better refinements of your shopping queries
  • Google Discover with more shopping and style features

Here is the replay of the event if you want to watch it or read about it here.

Here is the 9 minute version:

Here is a summary based on Google's tweets:

Note: Google removed some tweets, but I kept them because you can see the text portion of those tweets.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Continues To Suffer From Latency Issues
 
blog comments powered by Disqus