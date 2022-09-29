Google Ads Continues To Suffer From Latency Issues

Google Ads continues to suffer from ongoing latency issues - mostly from the Google Ads console. This is the place advertisers go in and manage their ads. It has become a joke about how the console can slow down and become almost unusable.

Just last night, Google posted a confirmed issue in the Google Ads Status Dashboard confirming another issue. Google wrote, "We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior." "The Google Ads API is experiencing an increase in latency and an increase in connection resets after about 10 minutes. We are actively investigating the issue."

Then a few hours later, Google said it was fixed for most users but not all but that Google won't be updating us on when it is fixed for all. Google wrote, "The problem with Google Ads should be resolved for the vast majority of affected users. We will continue to work towards restoring service for the remaining affected users, but no further updates will be added to this dashboard. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior."

Here is one of the many complaints from yesterday:

Is anyone else finding Google Ads getting buggier and buggier in recent weeks? #PPCChat pic.twitter.com/kQcAVNj2fK — Inderpaul Rai (@inderpaul_rai) September 28, 2022

I guess patience is key when using the Google Ads console these days?

Forum discussion at Twitter.