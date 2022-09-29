Daily Search Forum Recap: September 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google had their Search On event yesterday and it was a lot of small announcements that can help searchers in a big way. Google Ads continues to have latency issues. Google said you should really avoid changing URLs. Google review may have an issue with submissions. Microsoft Bing is testing traffic analysis in the search results.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

All The Google Announcements From Search On 2022

We had another Google Search On event yesterday and in case you missed it or you simply do not want to read through a lot of fluff, here is the short version. Note, I am pretty sure we covered tests of all of these announcements in the past at this site, so everything should look familiar.

Google Ads continues to suffer from ongoing latency issues - mostly from the Google Ads console. This is the place advertisers go in and manage their ads. It has become a joke about how the console can slow down and become almost unusable.

Google's John Mueller has put down some strong language against changing your URLs for SEO reasons alone. He basically said in most cases, changing URLs will have a negative impact on SEO and that you probably should not change URLs just for SEO reasons.

Microsoft Bing is testing displaying more details in the page insights overlay feature in search. Now Bing is showing traffic analysis, like monthly visitors, the geo-location of those visitors, how they found your site and more.

Over the past 24 hours or so, there has been a ton of complaints that the Google reviews submit button is not working. I personally tested it and it seems to work for me, but a Google My Business help thread has tons of complaints about the Google review not submitting.

Okay, this might not be ballroom dancing, I know very little about dancing, but you can see a video below of these Googlers dancing. The post on Instagram says it is during a lunch break.

