Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Passage Indexing & Page Experience Updates Unrelated

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that passage indexing/rankings and the page experience update are "very different things." This came about when Michel Fortin asked if the two might launch together.

New Years Eve is just around the corner and Google's special Doodle for New Year's Eve 2020 is available for viewing. It is the holiday Doodle with an old fashioned bird-house clock with 2020 on it. There is also a little easter egg surprise in the search results that shoots confetti all of the search results page.

Google is testing displaying question mark icons in the people also ask results. I think someone else shared this with me recently but I thought it was a bug, but now that a second person notified me of this, maybe it is not a bug but a real Google test.

Google seems to be testing displaying "practice problems" in the search results so that you can study directly in the search results. Shalom Goodman shared a screen shot with me on Twitter showing a search for [optics] not only brings up a new category on the left side for "practice problems" but also adds a practice problem directly in the search results.

A couple of weeks ago Google announced it is launching a new ad setting, first on YouTube and then on Google Ads to let users see fewer alcohol ads and gambling ads. You can access this setting now in your Google Ads settings panel.

Today on Google's home page is a special raven Doodle, special Google log, for Elizabeth Peratrovich. Elizabeth Peratrovich American civil rights activist and member of the Tlingit nation who worked on behalf of equality for Alaska Natives.

