Google People Also Ask Tests Question Mark Icons

Google is testing displaying question mark icons in the people also ask results. I think someone else shared this with me recently but I thought it was a bug, but now that a second person notified me of this, maybe it is not a bug but a real Google test.

Here is a screen shot of this in action from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter - I cannot replicate it:

Personally, I do not like it, it just feels out of place and like a bug with Google. So maybe it is a bug or maybe not, maybe it is a test. I just do not like it.

Brian posted more screen shots on Twitter and said "it's definitely eye catching and I wouldn't be surprised to see similar icons on FAQs, etc."

This looks like a minor test Google is running - question mark icons on PAA’s. It’s definitely eye catching 👀 and I wouldn’t be surprised to see similar icons on FAQs, etc. pic.twitter.com/DfXBs6PTGX — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) December 27, 2020

