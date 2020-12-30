Google Search Results Show Practice Problems For Studying

Google seems to be testing displaying "practice problems" in the search results so that you can study directly in the search results. Shalom Goodman shared a screen shot with me on Twitter showing a search for [optics] not only brings up a new category on the left side for "practice problems" but also adds a practice problem directly in the search results.

Here is his screen shot (click to enlarge it) but I cannot replicate this:

On the left side of the side bar category filters that Google has been expanding big time in the past six-months or so, you see "practice problems." I guess you can click on that to see more. But Google is showing in the main results a search result section for those "practice problems" where you can test yourself.

The practice problems gives you a sample question with multiple choice answers, it even gives you a hint.

I can replicate the side bar filter to trigger the practice problems category for a search on [algebra], [ chemistry], [physics] and more, but I do not see the multiple choice questions when I do it.

This is super interesting and dare I say not just educational but fun.

I can now replicate on mobile:

Forum discussion at Twitter.