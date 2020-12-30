Google Ads Setting Lets You See Fewer Alcohol & Gambling Ads

A couple of weeks ago Google announced it is launching a new ad setting, first on YouTube and then on Google Ads to let users see fewer alcohol ads and gambling ads. You can access this setting now in your Google Ads settings panel.

Here is what it looks like:

"Ad categories on YouTube" settings currently only apply when you are signed in to your Google Account and currently only affect ads shown on YouTube. Controls for these ad categories don't appear in every location, so you may not see this feature. Google said it will do its best not to show these ads when you select to see fewer but you still may see them when:

(1) You may still see alcohol, gambling, or images of these activities in an ad (for example: an airline ad featuring someone drinking a glass of champagne).

(2) You may still see alcohol or gambling ads if you search for one of those topics or if you visit a website related to these topics.

Google said "for this initiative, we’ve been working with the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) and its members, the leading beer, wine and spirits producers, taking into account their expertise on standards for responsible alcohol advertising and marketing—and we’re pleased to have their support."

