Elizabeth Peratrovich Google Raven Doodle Logo

Today on Google's home page is a special raven Doodle, special Google log, for Elizabeth Peratrovich. Elizabeth Peratrovich American civil rights activist and member of the Tlingit nation who worked on behalf of equality for Alaska Natives.

She was born on July 4, 1911 Petersburg, District of Alaska and died at the age of 47 on December 1, 1958 in Seattle, Washington.

Why is there a Doodle for her name today? Google said "on this day in 1941, after encountering an inn door sign that read “No Natives Allowed,” Peratrovich and her husband–both of Alaska’s Indigenous Tlingit tribe–helped plant the seed for the anti-discrimination law when they wrote a letter to Alaska’s governor and gained his support."

The artist for the Doodle, Micheala Goade, explained the inspiration for this Doodle. She said she was "inspired by her famous testimony given to the Alaska Territorial Legislature in 1945. I wanted to show her in action as she delivered her powerful speech. Additionally, Elizabeth belonged to the Lukaax̱.ádi clan (a Raven Moiety), so I knew I wanted to include Raven and incorporate elements of traditional Formline into his design. In Tlingit creation stories, Raven was the one who brought daylight to the world. In the Doodle, Raven is holding the sun, which is a reference to this creation story. Similarly, Elizabeth was also a bringer of light to the world. Lastly, the ocean and tree imagery is a reference to our traditional homelands here in Southeast Alaska."

Her words inspired change. Her perseverance led to a more equitable future. Today's Google Doodle honors Alaska Native Elizabeth Peratrovich who helped establish the 1st anti-discrimination law in the U.S, said Google.

You can learn more about Elizabeth Peratrovich on Wikipedia.

