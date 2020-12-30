Google Doodle For New Year's Eve 2020 & Confetti Surprise

New Years Eve is just around the corner and Google's special Doodle for New Year's Eve 2020 is available for viewing. It is the holiday Doodle with an old fashioned bird-house clock with 2020 on it. There is also a little easter egg surprise in the search results that shoots confetti all of the search results page.

Here is the animated version of the Doodle:

If you search for [new year's even] in Google, or click on the Doodle that takes you to that search, you will see a knowledge panel on the right side. In that knowledge panel is a cone, if you click on it, the confetti will shoot out all over the search results. And guess what, you don't even have to clean up the mess.

Happy New Years - here is to an amazing 2021!

