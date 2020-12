Here is a photo from a year or so ago from the Google Boulder office. It is of this person playing the violin. Chris C who posted the photo said it was a Google violinists.

This was posted on Instagram a year plus ago.

Last time I saw a violin being played at Google was in 2013.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.