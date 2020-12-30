Google: Passage Indexing & Page Experience Updates Unrelated

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that passage indexing/rankings and the page experience update are "very different things." This came about when Michel Fortin asked if the two might launch together.

So no, they will not launch together and they are really different.

I do expect the passage indexing ranking feature to go live in early 2021, maybe in January. But the page experience update won't be live until May 2021.

Here are those tweets:

Those are very different things, so it would be quite a coincidence if they happened to launch at about the same time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) December 19, 2020

