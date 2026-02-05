Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads now offers multi-party approvals for enhanced security. Google AdSense added more reporting metrics. Microsoft Advertising is testing magazine answer card ad formats. Google Personal Intelligence uses fun icons. Google local hotel photos adds a "Good to know" label on photos. And Google reported earnings, it was big, big numbers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Ads Multi-Party Approval Aims To Stop Hijacking Ads Accounts
    Google has launched what it calls Multi-party approval for Google Ads. "Multi-party approval (MPA) is a security feature for Google Ads designed to protect your account from unauthorized activity by requiring a second account administrator to verify high-risk changes," Google wrote.
  • Google Ad Revenue Up 14% - Google's Biggest Revenue & Ad Revenue Yet
    Google reported its earnings today, its Q4 2025 earnings report showed ad revenues up by 14% at $82.3 billion and overall revenue was up 17% at $113.8 billion. I specifically like to dig in as best as I can on the ad revenue side to see how Google Ads have performed.
  • Google AI Overviews Bug Removes Links & Citations
    Google confirmed there is a bug with AI Overviews not showing links for some responses. The bug was spotted by Lily Ray, who posted some examples several hours ago. Rajan Patel, Google's VP, Engineering for Search, replied saying it is a bug and Google is working on fixing it.
  • Google Local Hotel Photos "Good To Know" AI Labels
    Google is testing labeling some photos in the local hotel listings with "Good to Know" AI-generated descriptions of some of those photos. These labels seem to summarize what the photo and reviews say about the specific area of that hotel.
  • Google AdSense Reports Gain Browser, Hosting App & Operating System
    Google AdSense seems to be rolling out new metrics for the AdSense reports in the console. These include Browser breakdown, Hosting App breakdown and Operating system breakdown metrics and data.
  • Google Personal Intelligence Small App Icons In Responses
    Did you know that when Google AI Mode uses Personal Intelligence, Google will add icons of the various connected Google apps used to tailor your message. So you might see a Gmail icon, or Google Photos icon or Search or something else show up as a citation or source near the responses.
  • Microsoft Advertising Tests Magazine Answer Card Ad Format
    Microsoft Advertising is testing a new ad format within its newish Answer Card format called a magazine layout. These load ads in the card formats you see at the top of some of the Bing search results.
  • Googler Working In a Teacup
    Here is a photo from 10 years ago, one of those throwback photos, of a Googler working in a teacup. I doubt this is a tea cup at the Google office, but hey, who knows, I've seen stranger things at Google offices.

