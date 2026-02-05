Daily Search Forum Recap: February 5, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads now offers multi-party approvals for enhanced security. Google AdSense added more reporting metrics. Microsoft Advertising is testing magazine answer card ad formats. Google Personal Intelligence uses fun icons. Google local hotel photos adds a "Good to know" label on photos. And Google reported earnings, it was big, big numbers.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.