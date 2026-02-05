Did you know that when Google AI Mode uses Personal Intelligence, Google will add icons of the various connected Google apps used to tailor your message. So you might see a Gmail icon, or Google Photos icon or Search or something else show up as a citation or source near the responses.

In Glenn Gabe's deep dive, he covers the icons Google shows - here is a screenshot of it in action:

Glenn has more examples but in the one above, you see Gmail and Google Photo icons next to some of the responses.

This visually shows where and how Google is personalizing the response for you.

BTW, I also cover the new icons in AI Mode when Personal Intelligence is used. You can tap those for citations and then click through to the information/photos. pic.twitter.com/ERxszmfDHq — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) January 28, 2026

