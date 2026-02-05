Google Local Hotel Photos "Good To Know" AI Labels

Filed Under Google Maps
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Hotel

Google is testing labeling some photos in the local hotel listings with "Good to Know" AI-generated descriptions of some of those photos. These labels seem to summarize what the photo and reviews say about the specific area of that hotel.

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted a number of screenshots and videos of this on X - I tried to replicate these but I was not successful. Here are some of his photos:

Google Hotel Photos Good To Know1

Google Hotel Photos Good To Know2

Google Hotel Photos Good To Know3

Lluc wrote, ""Good to Know" AI description/summary text appearing in photos of the hotels listings on Google Hotels. For both owner photos and visitor photos, but it does not show on all the photos. It also includes a link to Hotel Prices."

Here are some more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

