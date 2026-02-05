Google is testing labeling some photos in the local hotel listings with "Good to Know" AI-generated descriptions of some of those photos. These labels seem to summarize what the photo and reviews say about the specific area of that hotel.

This was spotted by Lluc B. Penycate who posted a number of screenshots and videos of this on X - I tried to replicate these but I was not successful. Here are some of his photos:

Lluc wrote, ""Good to Know" AI description/summary text appearing in photos of the hotels listings on Google Hotels. For both owner photos and visitor photos, but it does not show on all the photos. It also includes a link to Hotel Prices."

Here are some more:

"Good to Know" AI description/summary text appearing in photos of the hotels listings on Google Hotels. For both owner photos and visitor photos, but it does not show on all the photos. It also includes a link to Hotel Prices. pic.twitter.com/j9uFhMHUfy — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 31, 2026

Photos from visitors with Good to Know, filter out user reviews on the topic. pic.twitter.com/Dx3CeG34n6 — Lluc B. Penycate Ⓐ (@Lluc_SEO) January 31, 2026

Forum discussion at X.