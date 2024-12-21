Google Christmas Decorations Are Live For 2024

Dec 21, 2024 - 6:55 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Christmas Decorations

Christmas is around the corner and Google finally posted its Christmas decorations in Google Search today. We already have the Hanukkah decorations live and now we have the Christmas decorations - we are now waiting on the Kwzanzaa decorations.

Here is a screenshot of the Christmas decorations as they look like on the mobile search results for 2024:

Google Christmas Decorations

You can see it yourself by searching for [christmas] in Google Search.

Clicking on the present box will do some festive holiday animation and game.

Here is the 2023 Christmas decorations Google had up last year.

Next up will be Kwanzaa.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Kwanzaa Decorations Are Live For 2024

Dec 21, 2024 - 9:18 pm
Google

Google Christmas Decorations Are Live For 2024

Dec 21, 2024 - 6:55 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024

Dec 20, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update Done, Spam Update Starts, Google Ranking Exploit Leaked, Google Tests Double Serving Ads

Dec 20, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Updates

Google December 2024 Spam Update 👾 Rollout Shocks Before Holidays

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Testing Shaded Button Sitelinks On Mobile

Dec 20, 2024 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2024
Next Story: Google Kwanzaa Decorations Are Live For 2024

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.