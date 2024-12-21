Christmas is around the corner and Google finally posted its Christmas decorations in Google Search today. We already have the Hanukkah decorations live and now we have the Christmas decorations - we are now waiting on the Kwzanzaa decorations.

Here is a screenshot of the Christmas decorations as they look like on the mobile search results for 2024:

You can see it yourself by searching for [christmas] in Google Search.

Clicking on the present box will do some festive holiday animation and game.

Here is the 2023 Christmas decorations Google had up last year.

Next up will be Kwanzaa.

