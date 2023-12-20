Daily Search Forum Recap: December 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google showed us how it collected and submits feedback on low quality search results. Google updates its search policies for non-consensual explicit images. Google explained when to use a hierarchical site structure. Google Ads is testing really long ad descriptions. Google Ads is testing placing headlines in description.
- Google's Sullivan Collecting & Submitting Low Quality & Problematic Search Results
Over the past few months or so there has been a lot of complaints both from the SEO community and the general internet community about the quality of the Google search results. The SEO community has been very vocal on social and on this blog about the issues they see with Google search quality.
- Google On Why Some Sites Should Use Hierarchical Site Category Structures
Gary Illyes from Google explained when he thinks it makes sense to use a hierarchical versus flat structure for your website. In short, he said larger sites might benefit from a hierarchical structure if they want to encourage Google to crawl sections of the site faster.
- Google Ads Tests Headlines In Ad Description Without Notifying Advertisers
Google's Ginny Marvin confirmed that Google Ads is testing placing ad headlines in your ad descriptions. This was spotted by advertisers, Anthony Higman who posted on X a screenshot showing the ad headline in the Google Ads advertisers console but it showing that headline also in the ad description.
- Crazy Long Google Ads Description In Google Search
Here is a wild bug in Google where the Google Ads description is just about 90 words. The limit Google Ads has for description is 90 characters, not 90 words - this one is 660 characters, 600 times more.
- Google Explains How It Handles Non-Consensual Explicit Imagery In Spam Policies & Ranking Guide
Google has documented how it Google handles sites with a high proportion of non-consensual explicit imagery. Google updated its spam policies and the Google ranking systems guide with links to this help document explaining the topic.
- Interesting Google Room Divider
I know this is just a space at the Google office divided up but something caught my eye with this photo. The divider has the Google logo somewhat etched into it. It just looked cool.
- No need to change anything, unless you want to move to the modern time with a responsive site :), John Mueller on X
- This is the first time I've seen this: An AI follow up box in the middle of a page w/o an SGE result at the top, Greg Sterling on X
- Update To UK Financial Services Verification., Anthony Higman on X
- I finished this tutorial! Let's nest some div and sprinkle a framework on top!, Martin Splitt on X
- I see you ranking well in that example, which is a sign our systems indeed find your content good. I also see you as a featured snippet for a query that perhaps people are more likely t, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Optimization score is a tool & isn’t a factor in the auction. Same goes for Ad Strength & Quality Score. None of these tools are used in the auction or directly affect CPCs. Use it as a guide & eval, AdsLiaison on X
- Thanks. Sorry for the poor experience. For me, the Apple link around 4th seems to answer it: https://t.co/AoVGVdjmOk Seems a challenge with the different terminology they use, but we should (and, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Google Ads: Support is not being phased but ‘big’ AI improvements are underway
- Google confirms it is testing ad copy variation in live ads
- Google is evaluating additional PMax brand safety controls
- Google Analytics 4 properties can now be integrated with AdSense
- Generative Engine Optimization framework introduced in new research
- Google makes it easier to buy YouTube reservation ads
- New Google SGE insights: Content formats, YMYL, product views
