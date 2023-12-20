Crazy Long Google Ads Description In Google Search

Here is a wild bug in Google where the Google Ads description is just about 90 words. The limit Google Ads has for description is 90 characters, not 90 words - this one is 660 characters, 600 times more.

Punit shared a screenshot of this Google Ads bug on Mastodon - I am not able to replicate it, so it must be some outlier bug:

Here is another:

I can't imagine that Google would test such a long ad description but hey, Google does like to test weird and unusual things in its search results.

Here are more variations:

Have any of you ever seen this before?

Update: This may be related to Google testing headlines in descriptions: