Crazy Long Google Ads Description In Google Search

Here is a wild bug in Google where the Google Ads description is just about 90 words. The limit Google Ads has for description is 90 characters, not 90 words - this one is 660 characters, 600 times more.
Punit shared a screenshot of this Google Ads bug on Mastodon - I am not able to replicate it, so it must be some outlier bug:
Here is another:
I can't imagine that Google would test such a long ad description but hey, Google does like to test weird and unusual things in its search results.
Here are more variations:
December 19, 2023
Have any of you ever seen this before?
Forum discussion at Mastodon.
Update: This may be related to Google testing headlines in descriptions:
Hey Barry, not a bug! Drew @DcDigitalUS on our team spotted this on Monday. It looks like it's two headlines, one description and 16 call out assets. Must be part of the "small" test. But we seeing all kind of new crazy ad variations all over the SERPs recently. pic.twitter.com/K4lcy3L0rb— Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) December 20, 2023