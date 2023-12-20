Google Ads Tests Headlines In Ad Description Without Notifying Advertisers

Google's Ginny Marvin confirmed that Google Ads is testing placing ad headlines in your ad descriptions. This was spotted by advertisers, Anthony Higman who posted on X a screenshot showing the ad headline in the Google Ads advertisers console but it showing that headline also in the ad description.

Here is that screenshot:

Google Ads Headlines In Descriptions

Anthony Higman was upset, rightfully so, that he was not notified of this test. He added, "To my point above, smaller advertisers DON'T have the budget for Google to be testing and changing ad variations and for them to get a accurate read on the impact of these changes. Additionally we cant see the impact of these changes with responsive search ads."

Nicola Agius on Search Engine Land said Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this was a test on a PPC Chat Slack group. She wrote there, "This is a small test and I don’t have anything further to share on this at this time."

Here are those posts:

So check your ads and maybe if you don't want this, pay $50 to ask support to get you out of this test.

Forum discussion at X.

