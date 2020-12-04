Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2020

Dec 4, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2020 Core Update Is Live - Here Is What We See Now
    Google has launched the December 2020 Broad Core Update yesterday afternoon, this comes after SEOs eagerly awaiting an update since the May 2020 core update seven months ago. Some thought we might not get another core update in 2020 but we did.
  • Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update, Page Experience FAQ, News Showcase & 17 Year Anniversary
    This week, I published the monthly Google Webmaster report, it is a good place to catch up and get a quick refresher on the month. Google has begun rolling out their third broad core update yesterday...
  • Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Icon In Search Results
    Remember Google said they would soon begin testing a visual indicator in the search results for the upcoming Google Page Experience Update? Well, we may be seeing Google testing this visual indicator or icon or label in the search results. It looks like a star within a gray circle.
  • Google News Showcase Search Console Filters & More Features
    Google News Showcase was officially announced last October as an experience for publishers to show news in Google. Well, now it is expanding in many ways including paywalled content for free, a News Showcase panels from suggested publications, News Showcase will expand to show on news.google.com and on Discover. And most exciting for me is that News Showcase metrics will come to Google Search Console.
  • Google My Business Suggest Edit Gets More Robust
    We've been covering a couple of the changes to the suggest edit feature in Google Maps, Google Local, Google My Business, Google Places or whatever you want to call it. Amy Toman spotted many of these but now she is seeing more including more explanatory options when you click suggest an edit.
  • Bing Video Search With Drag & Drop Playlist Tool
    Microsoft Bing Search added to its video search user interface the ability to drag and drop videos into a box to create your own playlists. If you search for videos in Bing Search and click on the videos tab, on the bottom left corner a playlist button will show you how to add videos to your playlist to watch later.
  • Google Gets Punto Floor Cushions
    Honestly, I never heard of these before but it looks like one of the Google offices now has these punto floor cushions. They are like these round disks that you can sit on and be comfortable sitting o

