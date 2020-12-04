Daily Search Forum Recap: December 4, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google December 2020 Core Update Is Live - Here Is What We See Now
Google has launched the December 2020 Broad Core Update yesterday afternoon, this comes after SEOs eagerly awaiting an update since the May 2020 core update seven months ago. Some thought we might not get another core update in 2020 but we did.
- Search Buzz Video Recap: Google December Core Update, Page Experience FAQ, News Showcase & 17 Year Anniversary
This week, I published the monthly Google Webmaster report, it is a good place to catch up and get a quick refresher on the month. Google has begun rolling out their third broad core update yesterday...
- Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Icon In Search Results
Remember Google said they would soon begin testing a visual indicator in the search results for the upcoming Google Page Experience Update? Well, we may be seeing Google testing this visual indicator or icon or label in the search results. It looks like a star within a gray circle.
- Google News Showcase Search Console Filters & More Features
Google News Showcase was officially announced last October as an experience for publishers to show news in Google. Well, now it is expanding in many ways including paywalled content for free, a News Showcase panels from suggested publications, News Showcase will expand to show on news.google.com and on Discover. And most exciting for me is that News Showcase metrics will come to Google Search Console.
- Google My Business Suggest Edit Gets More Robust
We've been covering a couple of the changes to the suggest edit feature in Google Maps, Google Local, Google My Business, Google Places or whatever you want to call it. Amy Toman spotted many of these but now she is seeing more including more explanatory options when you click suggest an edit.
- Bing Video Search With Drag & Drop Playlist Tool
Microsoft Bing Search added to its video search user interface the ability to drag and drop videos into a box to create your own playlists. If you search for videos in Bing Search and click on the videos tab, on the bottom left corner a playlist button will show you how to add videos to your playlist to watch later.
- Google Gets Punto Floor Cushions
Honestly, I never heard of these before but it looks like one of the Google offices now has these punto floor cushions. They are like these round disks that you can sit on and be comfortable sitting o
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- A sitemap wouldn't replace crawling so we wouldn't crawl URLs less just because of an old date. The sitemap just helps us find new or updated URLs., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Podcasts now supports subscribing to podcasts by RSS feed on Android, iOS, and Web. This means you can now listen to more podcasts, including premium shows from @slate, @patreon, @glowdotfm, @stratechery, Zack Reneau-Wedeen on Twitter
- We have the hardest time crawling & rendering your pages. You redirect https->http->https, and then update the URLs. Not being able to crawl, render, & index clearly prevents us from understanding what's o, John Mueller on Twitter
