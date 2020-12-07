Apple App Store Icon Trophies

Dec 7, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Apple App Store Icon Trophies

It looks like Apple is creating physical trophies, similar to the YouTube Creator Awards buttons, for those who won the Apple App Store app of the year awards. Here is Andres Canella of the Wakeout app sharing a video of his award on Twitter:

This reminds me when Apple printed app store icons and put them on Christmas trees in the Apple Stores. Some of my apps were on those trees.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Google Gets Punto Floor Cushions
 
blog comments powered by Disqus