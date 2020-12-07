Apple App Store Icon Trophies

It looks like Apple is creating physical trophies, similar to the YouTube Creator Awards buttons, for those who won the Apple App Store app of the year awards. Here is Andres Canella of the Wakeout app sharing a video of his award on Twitter:

@Apple I am forever grateful for this award. We’ve met nothing but amazing people at Apple. The @AppStore eco system offers a complete toolset for anyone to build amazing things. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/uyfRXmuNg4 — Andres Canella (@AndresCanella) December 5, 2020

This reminds me when Apple printed app store icons and put them on Christmas trees in the Apple Stores. Some of my apps were on those trees.

