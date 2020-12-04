Bing Video Search With Drag & Drop Playlist Tool

Microsoft Bing Search added to its video search user interface the ability to drag and drop videos into a box to create your own playlists. If you search for videos in Bing Search and click on the videos tab, on the bottom left corner a playlist button will show you how to add videos to your playlist to watch later.

Frank Sandtmann sent me this and I am able to replicate - it is a cool feature that I have not seen before. Frank finds lot of cool new goodies in the search results.

Here is how it looks:

Just drag the video results one at a time onto the playlist button:

And then to watch them, click on the playlist button and you are taken into a player that plays your videos:

Forum discussion at Twitter.