Google My Business Suggest Edit Gets More Robust

We've been covering a couple of the changes to the suggest edit feature in Google Maps, Google Local, Google My Business, Google Places or whatever you want to call it. Amy Toman spotted many of these but now she is seeing more including more explanatory options when you click suggest an edit.

Here are some screen shots Amy shared on Twitter showing numerous options for why you may want to tell Google a business has closed or needs to be removed. The options include temporarily closed, permanently closed, doesn't exist here, duplicate of another place, offensive harmful or misleading, not open to the public, moved to a new location or other:

Here are more screen shots:

Best part is that there's now a warning in the photo upload area that warns you that the photos will be shown publicly with your account name. (a tough lesson many of us have already learned about). #LocalSEO #GMB pic.twitter.com/AVTes1Dv4S — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) December 2, 2020

Is this new also? Option to enter new address... pic.twitter.com/QrlGcErV9I — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) December 2, 2020

Keep in mind this makes it easier for any searcher to change your business listing, which means you need to be on top of your listing in a more active way.

