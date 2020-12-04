Google My Business Suggest Edit Gets More Robust

Dec 4, 2020 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We've been covering a couple of the changes to the suggest edit feature in Google Maps, Google Local, Google My Business, Google Places or whatever you want to call it. Amy Toman spotted many of these but now she is seeing more including more explanatory options when you click suggest an edit.

Here are some screen shots Amy shared on Twitter showing numerous options for why you may want to tell Google a business has closed or needs to be removed. The options include temporarily closed, permanently closed, doesn't exist here, duplicate of another place, offensive harmful or misleading, not open to the public, moved to a new location or other:

Here are more screen shots:

Keep in mind this makes it easier for any searcher to change your business listing, which means you need to be on top of your listing in a more active way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Bing Video Search With Drag & Drop Playlist Tool
 
blog comments powered by Disqus