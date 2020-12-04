Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Icon In Search Results

Remember Google said they would soon begin testing a visual indicator in the search results for the upcoming Google Page Experience Update? Well, we may be seeing Google testing this visual indicator or icon or label in the search results. It looks like a star within a gray circle.

Here is a screen shot from Peyman Khalili, he notified me of this on Twitter (you can click on the image to enlarge it):

This indicator looks somewhat similar to the AMP icon:

I am not sure if this indicator will make a huge difference in terms of click through rate in the Google search results. I was expecting something more forceful but it does make sense to keep it subtle, so it looks like the other indicators.

Forum discussion at Twitter.