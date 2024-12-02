Google is now showing animated tutorials for some math solver questions in Google Search. Math solvers are not new but I think the animated tutorials are. And if they move too quickly, you can click on them and see each step manually.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on X and I can replicate this.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is a static image of it:

And when you click into it, you can go through the steps:

Keep in mind, there is Math solvers Search Console reporting.

Forum discussion at X.