Daily Search Forum Recap: November 30, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google said the November 2021 core update is done - we even saw some tremors this morning. Google is possibly rolling out the expandable snippet carousel. Google Ads is testing an upgraded reporting section for ad extensions. Google says only pure spam and adult old domains are domains you want to stay away from when buying a domain name for your site. Google Merchant Center has a report to show badge eligibility.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: The November 2021 Core Update Done Rolling Out
Google said that the Google November 2021 core update is done rolling out. He said this yesterday at 12pm ET yesterday, November 29th it was mostly done but today, November 30th, it is done.
- Is Google Rolling Out The Expandable Snippet Carousel?
Tons of people are seeing the expandable snippet carousel in Google's desktop search results. We first reported on this test back in August 2021 but now it seems like Google is rolling out this interface. I personally do not see it but tons are.
- Google: Only Pure Spam Or Adult Old Domains Can Be Problematic For SEO
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to repurposing old domains that may have not been used but were being redirected elsewhere, it is fine for the most part. The only cases where it can cause SEO or Google ranking issues is if that domain was redirected or used in pure spam cases or for adult sites.
- New Google Merchant Center Badge Eligibility Report
Google Merchant Center can now show you which products are automatically eligible for badges. Krik Williams shared a screenshoot showing off this new feature and Search Engine Land received confirmation from Google that this is indeed a new feature.
- Google Ads Upgraded Ad Extensions In Ad Console
Brett Bodofsky, a Google Ads specialist, shared a screenshot on Twitter of a new report tab that shows "Extensions "upgraded)." Then within each extension, you have the word upgraded next to each one, such as sitelinks, callouts, and so on.
- Shuffleboard Table At Google's NYC Office
Here is a photo from the New York City Google office of a curling or shuffleboard table. The photo was uploaded last week but I am not sure if it is new. Looks like a nice piece to have in that offi
Other Great Search Threads:
- The reality is complicated. We understand accents / diacritics, we try to determine synonyms, but sometimes we also see usage that shows we shouldn't treat them 1:1 the same. Theory vs practice, I guess :)., John Mueller on Twitter
- Many sites in Vietnam receiving unnatural inbound link manual action message in GSC. Any one else seeing batches going out?, Max Peters on Twitter
- A Google search for [omicron] 2.0 minutes after the WHO named this new variant 🦠 https://t.co/5Uewf8bNST, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- Given that you've read that they're against the webmaster guidelines like that, what would you like me to say? It seems you know what I'd recommend, but you don't want to do it :-), John Mueller on Twitter
- Hard to beat the "other Twitter news" today 😅 but I'm proud to share I joined the flock! I'll be leading the Content Health product team here @Twitter, which covers the entire spectrum of abuse, toxicity and sensitive, FrÃ©dÃ©ric Dubut on Twitter
- Ooh the web spam team is gonna have a field day!, Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Plagiarism is not an SEO concept, so I'd check with someone who has an appropriate background. From an SEO POV, I'd think more about what you want to rank for. Is it the quote? or is it the rest of your conten, John Mueller on Twitter
- Redirecting any content to a sitemap file doesn't make much sense because the sitemap file doesn't replace the content and it's generally not something you want to show in search for normal queries. 404 is fine, John Mueller on Twitter
- There's no mechanism for forcing anything to be indexed, and none for explicitly submitting images. The best approach, once the technical foundation is in place, is to make sure everyone recognizes how awesom, John Mueller on Twitter
- Twitter's Jack Dorsey Steps Down as CEO, WebmasterWorld
